Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,264.38
    +212.59 (+0.96%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,204.34
    +57.13 (+1.11%)
     

  • DOW

    38,904.04
    +307.06 (+0.80%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7359
    -0.0026 (-0.36%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    86.73
    +0.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    94,138.02
    +1,566.68 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,349.10
    +40.60 (+1.76%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,063.47
    +9.64 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3780
    +0.0690 (+1.60%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,248.52
    +199.44 (+1.24%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.03
    -0.32 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,911.16
    -64.73 (-0.81%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,992.08
    -781.06 (-1.96%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6787
    -0.0024 (-0.35%)
     

Powerball lottery's $1.3 billion jackpot drawing delayed

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball lottery drawing scheduled for Saturday night has been delayed to complete procedures required before the numbers are announced, the game's organizers said.

The drawing for the game, including an estimated $1.3 billion jackpot, was delayed to enable one of the organizers to complete required procedures before the scheduled numbers reveal at 10:59 p.m. ET, Powerball said in a statement.

“Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,” the statement said. “This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.”

A spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association told The Associated Press in an email that she did not have an estimate for the length of the delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday's jackpot ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history and the long odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million. Grand prize winners almost always choose a cash payout, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $608.9 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press