The Powerball jackpot is creeping toward $1 billion again

It's been three months since the last person won the Powerball lottery jackpot.

The jackpot is now $935 million, ranking it among the top 5 largest ever.

The next drawing is Saturday night. If no one wins, the jackpot will exceed $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot has spent three months incubating. It's now nearing the $1 billion mark.

The prize — now ranked among the top 5 largest Powerball jackpots ever — has a cash value of $452.3 million, according to the lottery's website.

"It only takes one ticket to win this massive jackpot or any of Powerball's other cash prizes," Drew Svitko, the lottery's product group chair, said in a press release.

A lucky winner snatched the jackpot on New Year's Day when it was $842.4 million. There have been 37 drawings since then without a winner, according to the press release.

The next drawing will be on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Though the odds of winning are very low, some have been lucky. Still, that hasn't stopped some lottery winners from losing it all.

