Powell Industries Inc (POWL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Robust ...

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.86 per diluted share, up from $1.98 per diluted share in fiscal 2024.

Release Date: February 07, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Powell Industries Inc ( NASDAQ:POWL ) is making progress with capacity initiatives, including the expansion of its electrical products factory in Houston, which is expected to support organic development and contribute to revenue in fiscal 2025.

The backlog increased to $1.3 billion, providing revenue visibility into fiscal 2027 and reflecting a well-balanced project schedule across markets and geographies.

Net income for the first quarter was $35 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, marking a 44% increase from the previous year.

Powell Industries Inc ( NASDAQ:POWL ) reported a strong start to fiscal 2025 with a 24% increase in revenue and a 36% growth in new orders compared to the prior year.

Powell Industries Inc ( NASDAQ:POWL ) has a significant portion of its cash earmarked for working capital to execute its $1.3 billion backlog, limiting available cash for other investments.

The company is closely monitoring potential tariff impacts and foreign currency fluctuations, which could affect material costs and pricing strategies.

Despite the increase in revenue, the company faces competitive pressures and uncertainties in the market, which could impact future margins.

The first fiscal quarter is historically the softest for Powell Industries Inc ( NASDAQ:POWL ), resulting in lower operating leverage compared to other quarters.

Gross margin remained roughly unchanged from the prior year but was lower sequentially due to seasonal challenges and the absence of strong project closeouts experienced in the previous quarter.

Story Continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the LNG project pipeline and the recent order you won this quarter? A: Brett Cope, CEO, mentioned that the company secured a significant LNG project order worth approximately $75 million in the first quarter. He noted an increase in market activity, particularly following the change in administration, and expressed optimism about the outlook for the LNG sector.

Q: How are margins performing, and do you anticipate any margin expansion this year? A: Michael Metcalf, CFO, explained that the first fiscal quarter is typically softer due to seasonal factors. He suggested using the trailing 12-month margins as a benchmark, excluding the strong project closeouts from the previous year, which contributed about 100 basis points to margins.

Q: Can you elaborate on the capacity expansion plans and whether there are any plans to increase overall production capacity? A: Brett Cope, CEO, stated that the expansion of the electrical products factory is on track for completion by mid-fiscal 2025. The company is also exploring additional capacity options on the nine acres purchased last year and has about 30 acres available for potential expansion to support future growth.

Q: What is the current pricing environment like, and are you able to implement higher prices on projects? A: Brett Cope, CEO, noted that pricing for capital projects has remained consistent over the past year. The company is focusing on value-added opportunities and expanding its service and automation offerings to enhance its business model.

Q: With the increase in cash reserves, what are your plans for utilizing this cash? A: Brett Cope, CEO, mentioned that the company is actively exploring M&A opportunities in the $50 million to $75 million range to support strategic growth. Michael Metcalf, CFO, added that a portion of the cash will be used for working capital as the company executes its backlog.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

