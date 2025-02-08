GuruFocus.com
Powell Industries Inc (POWL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Robust ...
GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Revenue: $241 million, a 24% increase compared to the same period in fiscal 2024.

  • New Orders: $269 million, 36% higher than the same period one year ago.

  • Net Income: $34.8 million, a 44% increase compared to $24.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.86 per diluted share, up from $1.98 per diluted share in fiscal 2024.

  • Gross Margin: 24.7% of revenues, roughly flat compared to the same period one year ago.

  • Backlog: $1.3 billion, $48 million higher than one year ago and $14 million higher sequentially.

  • Operating Cash Flow: $37 million generated during the first quarter.

  • Cash and Short-term Investments: $373 million as of December 31, 2024.

  • SG&A Expenses: $21.5 million, decreased to 8.9% of revenue.

  • R&D Spend: $2.5 million, up 26% from one year ago.

Release Date: February 07, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) reported a strong start to fiscal 2025 with a 24% increase in revenue and a 36% growth in new orders compared to the prior year.

  • The company recorded a significant order total of $269 million, led by a large domestic LNG project, indicating robust demand across industrial, utility, and commercial sectors.

  • Net income for the first quarter was $35 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, marking a 44% increase from the previous year.

  • The backlog increased to $1.3 billion, providing revenue visibility into fiscal 2027 and reflecting a well-balanced project schedule across markets and geographies.

  • Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) is making progress with capacity initiatives, including the expansion of its electrical products factory in Houston, which is expected to support organic development and contribute to revenue in fiscal 2025.

Negative Points

  • Gross margin remained roughly unchanged from the prior year but was lower sequentially due to seasonal challenges and the absence of strong project closeouts experienced in the previous quarter.

  • The first fiscal quarter is historically the softest for Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL), resulting in lower operating leverage compared to other quarters.

  • Despite the increase in revenue, the company faces competitive pressures and uncertainties in the market, which could impact future margins.

  • The company is closely monitoring potential tariff impacts and foreign currency fluctuations, which could affect material costs and pricing strategies.

  • Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) has a significant portion of its cash earmarked for working capital to execute its $1.3 billion backlog, limiting available cash for other investments.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories