Potential Upside For Ascom Holding AG (VTX:ASCN) Not Without Risk

Ascom Holding AG's (VTX:ASCN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.6x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Switzerland, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 19x and even P/E's above 34x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Ascom Holding certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

See our latest analysis for Ascom Holding

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Ascom Holding will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Ascom Holding's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 125% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 13% per annum during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.7% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that Ascom Holding is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Ascom Holding's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Ascom Holding's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Ascom Holding (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.