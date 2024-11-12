PostNL's (AMS:PNL) Earnings May Just Be The Starting Point

PostNL N.V.'s (AMS:PNL) earnings announcement last week was disappointing for investors, despite the decent profit numbers. We have done some analysis and have found some comforting factors beneath the profit numbers.

Examining Cashflow Against PostNL's Earnings

One key financial ratio used to measure how well a company converts its profit to free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio. In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

As a result, a negative accrual ratio is a positive for the company, and a positive accrual ratio is a negative. That is not intended to imply we should worry about a positive accrual ratio, but it's worth noting where the accrual ratio is rather high. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".

Over the twelve months to September 2024, PostNL recorded an accrual ratio of -0.18. Therefore, its statutory earnings were very significantly less than its free cashflow. Indeed, in the last twelve months it reported free cash flow of €99m, well over the €18.0m it reported in profit. PostNL shareholders are no doubt pleased that free cash flow improved over the last twelve months.

Our Take On PostNL's Profit Performance

As we discussed above, PostNL's accrual ratio indicates strong conversion of profit to free cash flow, which is a positive for the company. Based on this observation, we consider it possible that PostNL's statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! And one can definitely find a positive in the fact that it made a profit this year, despite losing money last year. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - PostNL has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of PostNL's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying.

