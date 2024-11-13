Post Office plan to close 115 branches and cut jobs condemned as ‘immoral’

The Post Office has announced plans to shut down some centrally owned branches while maintaining the rest of its network. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA

The Post Office plans to close more than 100 branches and says about 2,000 jobs are at risk in a move that has been condemned by unions as “tone deaf and immoral” after the Horizon IT scandal.

The Post Office confirmed on Wednesday it was seeking to offload 115 branches, known as crown post offices, it centrally owns, but said it expected to maintain the total network at 11,500 branches across the UK.

The plans come against the backdrop of the public inquiry into Horizon , described as one of the worst miscarriages of justice in UK history.

The closures put at risk approximately 1,000 jobs, although the Post Office expects that all the branches will be refranchised to new owners over the next five years.

Approximately 2,000 branches are operated by partners including Tesco, WH Smith and Morrisons, and about 9,000 are run by independent operators that have a contract with the Post Office.

The Post Office is also “streamlining” its central operations, with speculation that this will lead to about 1,000 further job cuts.

The plans also include increasing post office branch owner remuneration by £250m annually by 2030, with up to £120m in additional remuneration by the end of the first year of the five-year plan, a 30% increase in the operators’ share of revenue.

Nigel Railton, the chair of the Post Office, said: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters. We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”

The Post Office said its remaining directly managed branches were lossmaking and that it was in talks with unions about “future options” for the businesses.

The organisation has been moving to a fully franchised branch model over a number of years; in 2012 the Post Office had almost 400 wholly owned branches.

However, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) condemned the closure plans. Its general secretary, Dave Ward, said: “For the company to announce the closure of hundreds of post offices hot on the heels of the Horizon scandal is as tone deaf as it is immoral.

“CWU members are victims of the Horizon scandal and for them to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.”

Ward called the planned cuts a “shambolic decision” and said Labour should act to ensure it did “not become the government that targeted elderly people with the removal of the winter fuel allowance and then saw crucial services they rely on removed”.

