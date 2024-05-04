Post Holdings Inc (POST) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Acquisitions ...

Consolidated Net Sales: $2 billion, a 23% increase driven by recent acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA: $345 million.

Net Sales Growth Excluding Acquisitions: Declined 5% due to lower overall volumes and the impact of Foodservice pricing pass-through model.

Supply Chain Performance: Strong with some inflation in sugar and labor costs, offset by better freight and grain costs.

SG&A Expenses: Increased due to targeted marketing investments in retail businesses.

Post Consumer Brands Net Sales: Increased 1% excluding Pet Food; volumes decreased 4%.

Weetabix Net Sales: Increased 10% year-over-year; flat on a currency and acquisition neutral basis.

Foodservice Net Sales and Volumes: Declined 12% and 2% respectively.

Refrigerated Retail Net Sales: Decreased 8%; volumes decreased 5%.

Cash Flow: Generated $250 million from operations.

Net Leverage: Decreased 0.2 turn to 4.3x.

Capital Expenditures: Approximately $100 million, focused on Pet Food business and precooked egg facility expansion.

Debt Refinancing: Added to debt maturity runway and increased overall liquidity with a larger revolver.

Guidance: Raised for the fiscal year, expecting balanced performance in remaining quarters.

Release Date: May 03, 2024

Positive Points

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) reported a strong Q2 with continued momentum from Q1, driven by strong manufacturing performance, disciplined pricing, and solid cost management.

The Consumer Brands segment, particularly grocery and Pet, performed well with growth driven by value offerings and strong manufacturing performance.

The Foodservice business delivered strong results, supported by a favorable mix and customer renewals, demonstrating value to customers through excellent service levels and value-added product offerings.

Refrigerated Retail focused on driving volumes through an improved supply chain, and Weetabix remained resilient in a challenging environment.

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) successfully completed a debt refinancing in February, which was well-timed and expanded capital allocation options for share buybacks, leverage reduction, and M&A activities.

Negative Points

Despite overall strong performance, volumes generally declined across several segments, influenced by reductions in SNAP benefits and a disconnect between macroeconomic statistics and consumer sentiment.

The company noted a slowdown in restaurant foot traffic during the quarter, which could impact future Foodservice segment performance if not temporary as expected.

Supply chain performance faced challenges with inflation persisting in areas such as sugar and labor costs, although there were some offsets from better freight and grain costs.

Refrigerated Retail and Foodservice segments experienced volume declines, driven by distribution losses in egg and cheese products and decreases in liquid egg products, respectively.

The company anticipates additional investments around Pet integration and distribution, which could impact short-term profitability despite the long-term benefits expected.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Rob, could you discuss Pet margins in the quarter and expectations moving forward? A: Robert V. Vitale - President, CEO & Director: Margins have been consistent and attractive, reflecting improved execution and capacity management. Investments will continue but are not expected to dramatically change the margin structure, which should remain in the low teens.

Q: What are your thoughts on the temporary slowdown in restaurant traffic and the normalization of cereal category volumes? A: Robert V. Vitale - President, CEO & Director: The slowdown is seen as temporary and not indicative of a long-term trend. The normalization of cereal volumes is expected as the company laps the reduction in SNAP benefits, with no immediate turnaround anticipated.

Q: Can you provide insights into the recent avian influenza outbreak and its potential impact on pricing and supply? A: Robert V. Vitale - President, CEO & Director: The direction of avian influenza is unpredictable, similar to predicting a tornado. The company is prepared for various scenarios, whether it disproportionately affects Post or competitors, with price being the variable factor.

Q: How are you addressing the trade-down trend in the Pet segment? A: Robert V. Vitale - President, CEO & Director: The trade-down has been anticipated and is occurring as expected. The focus has been on meeting the increased demand in the value segment, which benefits from this trend.

Q: What are your plans for growth in the Pet segment, particularly with brands like Rachael Ray and Nutrish? A: Robert V. Vitale - President, CEO & Director: The strategy involves stabilizing capacity and addressing unmet demand in the value segment, with marketing efforts aimed at repositioning premium brands like Rachael Ray and Nutrish to clarify their value propositions to consumers.

Q: Could you discuss the M&A environment and how it influences your strategy? A: Robert V. Vitale - President, CEO & Director: The volume of M&A opportunities has increased, influenced by market volatility and the aging of private equity exits. This environment may lead to more grouped opportunities, although it's too early to determine the impact on valuations.

