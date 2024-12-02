Post-COVID life and China’s tough economy pushes a 95-year-old jewelry brand to embrace ‘wearability’ and a more casual consumer

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery’s new flagship store, which opened in Hong Kong’s Central neighborhood in September, has a subtle design, as does much of the jewelry sold inside. The name above the door doesn't sport the Chinese characters for “Chow Tai Fook” shown prominently atop the retailer’s thousands of other outlets. And inside, the store’s design hearkens to some of the traditional images of Hong Kong; the metal grille that covers the columns is a reference to the Chinese city’s ubiquitous bamboo scaffolding.

The jewelry, too, is more understated, like a diamond-studded pendant made from gold and red enamel, designed to emulate the Chinese characters that make up the name of the store and of Cheng Yu Tung, who expanded the jewelry chain into one of Hong Kong’s leading conglomerates.

In April, Chow Tai Fook charged Nicholas Lieou, the retailer’s creative director for high jewelry, with the responsibility of refreshing and revamping the 95-year-old brand.

“In Chinese jewelry, [the craftsmen] try to overload a lot of cultural significance on one piece, which makes it very heavy,” Lieou said in an interview in mid-November. “Just using one concept, one idea, into a piece of jewelry is already a very modern take on what they traditionally would do.”

Luxury downturn

A luxury downturn is putting more pressure on Chow Tai Fook’s rebrand. The retailer reported 39.4 billion Hong Kong dollars ($5.1 billion) in revenue for the six months ending Sep. 30, 2024, the first half of the jewelry company’s fiscal year. That represents a 20.4% drop year-on-year, the largest since 2016.

Chow Tai Fook relies heavily on mainland China. Almost all of the retailer’s around 7,000 outlets are in mainland China. The company’s second-largest footprint is in Hong Kong, where tourism numbers have stayed stubbornly low.

Luxury brands have all reported sharp slowdowns in their China sales over the past year, as Chinese shoppers pull back on their spending amid a sluggish economy. Bain estimates that China’s personal luxury market will drop by 22% in 2024, compared to a 3% increase in Europe.

Lieou, who spoke to Fortune before the earnings release, said he was aware of how difficult it could be to sell high jewelry in a tough economy—in part because Chow Tai Fook is very open with its sales data. “People are not going to buy something they don’t like,” he noted. “We do have to put [the economy] in consideration.”

That economic data, as well as changes in how people enjoy themselves post-COVID, is why his modernizing push focuses on “wearability" and "high jewelry for everyday wear," to appeal to a younger consumer. “Today, everyone is a lot more casual. You have a lot fewer galas and things to go to, especially after COVID.”

