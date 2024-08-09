Possible Bearish Signals With Microsoft Insiders Disposing Stock

Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more beneficial than knowing whether they are selling, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Microsoft

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Microsoft

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & Vice Chairman, Bradford Smith, for US$20m worth of shares, at about US$412 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$403. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Microsoft insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Microsoft Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Microsoft. Specifically, Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff ditched US$11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Microsoft

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Microsoft insiders own 0.03% of the company, currently worth about US$993m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Microsoft Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Microsoft stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Microsoft is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Microsoft. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Microsoft that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

