Possible Bearish Signals With Arch Capital Group Insiders Disposing Stock

The fact that multiple Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more beneficial than knowing whether they are selling, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arch Capital Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Nicolas Alain Papadopoulo, for US$5.3m worth of shares, at about US$87.52 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$90.99, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.4% of Nicolas Alain Papadopoulo's holding.

In the last year Arch Capital Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Arch Capital Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Arch Capital Group insiders own 2.8% of the company, currently worth about US$951m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

