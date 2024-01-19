Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Aquis Exchange Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aquis Exchange

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Alasdair Frederick Haynes for UK£47k worth of shares, at about UK£3.90 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£3.78. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Aquis Exchange insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AIM:AQX Insider Trading Volume January 19th 2024

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Aquis Exchange insiders own about UK£29m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Aquis Exchange Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Aquis Exchange insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Aquis Exchange.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

