Is POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) One of The Best Materials Stocks to Buy Right Now?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) stands against other best materials stocks.
As the uncertainty about the US Presidential election faded, market experts are now looking for the sectors expected to benefit from the re-election of President Trump. Donald Trump’s policies on housing, targeting federal lands and reducing regulatory barriers, demonstrate ambitious plans to fuel construction and housing availability, reported Fastmarkets.
Trump’s stance on immigration might also impact the pallet sector. A fall in immigration and expected deportations might result in a tightening of the labor market and wage pressures. Therefore, Fastmarkets reported that there might be a reacceleration in wage growth. That being said, huge deportations might be restricted as business leaders can oppose these regulations due to expectations of labor shortages and higher costs. Therefore, any policy changes might be moderated.
BofA Remains Optimistic on Materials Sector- Here’s Why
Strategists at Bank of America are optimistic about the materials sector. This optimism stems from the expectation of an earnings rebound after the US Fed’s rate-cutting cycle in September. The strategists also pointed out significant underinvestment in manufacturing, including fields such as mining and equipment replacement. They believe that robust decarbonization goals are expected to aid metals, mining, and commodities.
The large bank also cited China’s stimulus program, highlighting that the materials sector had the highest correlation when it comes to the S&P 500’s 11 sectors to the MSCI China Index. Moreover, Wall Street experts opine that the return of Trump’s Presidency is expected to fuel growth momentum for construction, infrastructure, domestic manufacturing, and industrial sectors.
Montgomery Investment Management believes that Trump’s focus on rebuilding America’s infrastructure should result in elevated government spending, which should aid construction companies and materials suppliers. Also, policies that target bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., such as tariffs on imported goods, should support domestic manufacturing companies.
US Construction Industry Has a Favourable Outlook
As per JLL, the US construction industry is well-placed for a year of measured growth and adaptation in 2025. The company believes that the push for green building practices from local governments and client directives, together with energy efficiency and lower carbon footprints, should continue to shape project requirements.
Also, improvements in the integration of advanced technologies including AI, IoT, and digital twins have been reshaping design, construction, and building management. This should provide opportunities for increased efficiency and value. JLL added that the US construction industry appears to be well-placed for growth and maintaining the right balance between short-term operational efficiency with long-term goals, while adapting to evolving organizational needs and technological advancements, remains crucial.
Our Methodology
To list the 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Right Now, we used a screener and sifted through several online rankings to extract the companies operating in the materials sector. Finally, the stocks were arranged in the ascending order of their average upside potential, as of November 14.
POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)
Average Upside Potential: 65.7%
POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally.
Wall Street experts opine that POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)’s strategic initiatives have placed it well to achieve a favorable growth outlook. These initiatives include a MoU with India’s JSW Group to develop a steel mill and collaborations in battery materials and renewable energy. In the Q3 2024 earnings call, POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) also highlighted the completion of its Argentina Brine Lithium Phase 1 plant and ongoing restructuring efforts focused on improving financial stability.
Talking about the MoU with India’s JSW Group, POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) initiated a joint project to construct an integrated steel mill with an annual capacity of 5 million tons as part of a global upstream investment priority strategy. Moreover, in the field of secondary battery materials, POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) focuses on seeking business cooperation with JSW Group via joint investments and technology development along the secondary battery materials value chain.
POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, ahead of India’s 2070 target. The company highlighted that the completion of the Argentina Brine Lithium Phase 1 plant demonstrates progress in lithium production. POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) continues to reflect resilience amidst fluctuating market conditions, and has been leveraging strategic partnerships and restructuring efforts to maintain financial stability and exploit future growth opportunities. With investments in Indian projects and lithium production, the company has been positioning itself to meet global demand.
Overall, PKX ranks 1st on our list of 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Right Now. While we acknowledge the potential of PKX as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued AI stock that is more promising than PKX but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
