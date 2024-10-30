POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX): Among The 10 Oversold Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Oversold Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) stands against other oversold blue chip stocks.

Market experts believe that, so far, 2024 continues to be a strong year for the broader stock market. With the predictions of rate cuts, some strategists opine that next year can be another year for the equities. On a YTD basis, the S&P 500 saw an increase of over ~22%. On a related note, Fidelity Investments (in the note dated October 16, 2024) highlighted that equities rallied in Q3 2024, courtesy of real estate, US value, and some small-cap stocks. While volatility increased in August, it decreased later. This led to a productive September.

Fidelity Investments went on to say that the US labor market demonstrated signs of cooling. However, it remained strong overall. Despite some softness in manufacturing, some of the major global economies continued to expand. Elsewhere, in China, new policies to fuel stock prices were rolled out. While the positive impact was seen in the Chinese equities post the stimulus measures, there remains some uncertainty regarding the long-term impact.

Factors to Watch Out For in 2025

With 2024 approaching an end, global investors continue to wonder about the factors that might influence the broader financial markets in 2025. The markets are intertwined, making US stocks more sensitive to several factors. Forbes reported that the results of the 2024 presidential election, domestic inflation and rates, technology innovation, economic trends, and elevated geopolitical tensions are some of the factors likely to influence the financial markets

As per TradingBlock, the tariff measures, together with a national deficit, are some of the critical issues for the next president. While the new tariffs can slow down the broader US economy, the deficit, if left unchecked, might lead to continued devaluation of the U.S. dollar. Also, a slowdown of the US economy might result in inflation worries.

Some market experts continue to worry about the Chinese economy. As per SALT Venture Group, the slowness in China can be a constraint for the stock market growth in the next year. This is because this slowdown can weaken the demand for US exports. As per CEIC, the US total exports to China sat at ~$12.618 billion in August 2024.

READ ALSO: 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In.

What to Expect from the Stock Market in 2025?

Forbes reported that experts are predicting stock market growth to vary in the range of a 5% decline to growth of 20% in 2025. However, some experts believe that a 10% increase is expected to be the most likely scenario. UBS expects that the stock market is on track for another year of double-digit gains. The strategists made a bullish call for stocks, projecting that the S&P 500 is expected to touch 6,600 by next year’s end. The firm went on to add that the increase is expected to be aided by a “no landing” for the economy.

Story Continues