POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX): Among The 10 Oversold Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Market experts believe that, so far, 2024 continues to be a strong year for the broader stock market. With the predictions of rate cuts, some strategists opine that next year can be another year for the equities. On a YTD basis, the S&P 500 saw an increase of over ~22%. On a related note, Fidelity Investments (in the note dated October 16, 2024) highlighted that equities rallied in Q3 2024, courtesy of real estate, US value, and some small-cap stocks. While volatility increased in August, it decreased later. This led to a productive September.
Fidelity Investments went on to say that the US labor market demonstrated signs of cooling. However, it remained strong overall. Despite some softness in manufacturing, some of the major global economies continued to expand. Elsewhere, in China, new policies to fuel stock prices were rolled out. While the positive impact was seen in the Chinese equities post the stimulus measures, there remains some uncertainty regarding the long-term impact.
Factors to Watch Out For in 2025
With 2024 approaching an end, global investors continue to wonder about the factors that might influence the broader financial markets in 2025. The markets are intertwined, making US stocks more sensitive to several factors. Forbes reported that the results of the 2024 presidential election, domestic inflation and rates, technology innovation, economic trends, and elevated geopolitical tensions are some of the factors likely to influence the financial markets
As per TradingBlock, the tariff measures, together with a national deficit, are some of the critical issues for the next president. While the new tariffs can slow down the broader US economy, the deficit, if left unchecked, might lead to continued devaluation of the U.S. dollar. Also, a slowdown of the US economy might result in inflation worries.
Some market experts continue to worry about the Chinese economy. As per SALT Venture Group, the slowness in China can be a constraint for the stock market growth in the next year. This is because this slowdown can weaken the demand for US exports. As per CEIC, the US total exports to China sat at ~$12.618 billion in August 2024.
What to Expect from the Stock Market in 2025?
Forbes reported that experts are predicting stock market growth to vary in the range of a 5% decline to growth of 20% in 2025. However, some experts believe that a 10% increase is expected to be the most likely scenario. UBS expects that the stock market is on track for another year of double-digit gains. The strategists made a bullish call for stocks, projecting that the S&P 500 is expected to touch 6,600 by next year’s end. The firm went on to add that the increase is expected to be aided by a “no landing” for the economy.
The improved US macroeconomic outlook has increased the bank’s degree of certainty about the positive view of equities. Notably, the job market continues to be resilient amidst tighter financial conditions and elevated interest rates. Investors might witness some volatility because of the November election, but it’s unlikely that it will be a hurdle to more positive market drivers.
Our Methodology
To list the 10 Oversold Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now, we extracted the companies that have a market cap of over $10 billion by using a Finviz screener. After getting an initial list of 25-30 stocks, we chose the ones trading at a forward P/E multiple of less than 15.0x and which have fallen significantly on a YTD basis. Finally, the stocks were ranked in the ascending order of their hedge fund sentiments, as of Q2 2024.
POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)
Market cap (As of 25 October): $18.2 billion
Forward P/E (As of 25 October): 10.86x
% Decline on a YTD Basis: ~34%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8
POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally.
POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)’s focus on the Rechargeable Battery Materials business and strategic growth initiatives, like the expansion of the Infrastructure business and the Stage 4 Myanmar gas field development project, should drive growth in the near term. Also, the advancements in its low-carbon steelmaking efforts and improvements in operational rates can act as potential tailwinds. Wall Street remains optimistic about POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) due to the adjustments related to the investments in the EV Battery Materials industry.
Additionally, the company has made progress in HyREX technology, lithium and nickel production, and natural gas upstream expansion. POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) continues to focus on increasing sales in South Korea and leveraging operations in Mexico and other countries in a bid to promote sales in the Americas. In the Q2 2024 earnings call, the company highlighted that profits from overseas steel have improved because of increased sales of high-margin products.
Analysts believe that POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)’s focus on low-carbon steelmaking and operational efficiency should help it generate more profit. The company’s Q2 2024 results were mainly aided by its strategic focus on expanding core businesses and improving operational efficiency. Rating agency S&P Global highlighted that POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) has been increasing capital spending over the past 2 years, mainly for expansion into the supply chain for EV battery materials.
The company also stated that the operating performance of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) is expected to gradually recover over the next few months from the low base of 2022. This improvement is expected to be backed by its strong market position and favorable product mix.
Overall PKX ranks 10th on our list of 10 Oversold Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. While we acknowledge the potential of PKX as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued AI stock that is more promising than PKX but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
