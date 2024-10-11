Porvair's (LON:PRV) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Porvair (LON:PRV) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Porvair:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£21m ÷ (UK£217m - UK£43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

Thus, Porvair has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Porvair's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Porvair .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 52% in that time. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Porvair has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Porvair's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Porvair has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 20% return to shareholders who held over that period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Porvair that you might find interesting.

