Do Porvair's (LON:PRV) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Porvair (LON:PRV). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Porvair with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Porvair Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Porvair managed to grow EPS by 13% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Porvair achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to UK£181m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

LSE:PRV Earnings and Revenue History January 3rd 2024

Are Porvair Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Porvair in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that James Mills, the Group Finance Director & Director of the company, paid UK£20k for shares at around UK£6.02 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Porvair.

Should You Add Porvair To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Porvair is a growing business, which is encouraging. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but Porvair has shown the strengths to do just that. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. A further encouragement to keep an eye on this stock. If you think Porvair might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

