Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.43%

Investing.com – Portugal stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Technology, Consumer Goods and Industrials sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Lisbon, the PSI lost 0.43%.

The best performers of the session on the PSI were Mota Engil SGPS SA (ELI:MOTA), which rose 0.54% or 0.02 points to trade at 3.37 at the close. Meanwhile, Nos SGPS SA (ELI:NOS) added 0.29% or 0.01 points to end at 3.49 and Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (ELI:JMT) was up 0.12% or 0.02 points to 16.69 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS SA (ELI:RENE), which fell 1.47% or 0.04 points to trade at 2.35 at the close. Ibersol SGPS (ELI:IBS) declined 1.10% or 0.08 points to end at 7.18 and EDP Renovaveis (ELI:EDPR) was down 1.01% or 0.14 points to 13.78.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Lisbon Stock Exchange by 14 to 12 and 5 ended unchanged.

Brent oil for October delivery was up 1.84% or 1.40 to $77.45 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.86% or 1.34 to hit $73.27 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.11% or 28.15 to trade at $2,519.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.30% to 1.11, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.35% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.42% at 101.33.

