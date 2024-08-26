Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.26%

Advertisement
Investing.com – Portugal stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Financials, Industrials and Utilities sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Lisbon, the PSI rose 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the PSI were EDP Renovaveis (ELI:EDPR), which rose 1.36% or 0.19 points to trade at 14.17 at the close. Meanwhile, CTT Correios de Portugal SA (ELI:CTT) added 1.16% or 0.05 points to end at 4.38 and EDP Energias de Portugal SA (ELI:EDP) was up 1.12% or 0.04 points to 3.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Semapa (ELI:SEM), which fell 1.12% or 0.16 points to trade at 14.14 at the close. Altri SGPS SA (ELI:ALSS) declined 1.03% or 0.05 points to end at 4.79 and Banco Comercial Portugues (ELI:BCP) was 0.77% or 0.00 points to 0.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Lisbon Stock Exchange by 15 to 14 and 2 ended unchanged.

Brent oil for November delivery was up 2.30% or 1.80 to $79.95 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.87% or 2.15 to hit $76.98 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.18% or 4.60 to trade at $2,550.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.23% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.00% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 100.75.

