Portugal stocks higher at close of trade; PSI up 0.80%

Investing.com – Portugal stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Telecoms, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Lisbon, the PSI rose 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the PSI were Mota Engil SGPS SA (ELI:MOTA), which rose 2.25% or 0.08 points to trade at 3.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Sonae SGPS SA (ELI:YSO) added 1.62% or 0.02 points to end at 0.94 and EDP Renovaveis (ELI:EDPR) was up 1.45% or 0.20 points to 13.98 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Galp Energia Nom (ELI:GALP), which fell 0.29% or 0.06 points to trade at 19.07 at the close. Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis SA (ELI:GVOLT) unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to end at 8.30 and Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (ELI:JMT) was up 0.06% or 0.01 points to 16.70.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Lisbon Stock Exchange by 27 to 4 and 5 ended unchanged.

Brent oil for October delivery was up 2.31% or 1.78 to $79.00 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.47% or 1.80 to hit $74.81 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.00% or 25.15 to trade at $2,541.85 a troy ounce.

EUR/USD was up 0.57% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.18% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.65% at 100.74.

