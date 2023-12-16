Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) shareholders have endured a 64% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 68% in the period. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Portmeirion Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 13% each year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 20% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 9.01.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Portmeirion Group, it has a TSR of -64% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Portmeirion Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.8% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Portmeirion Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Portmeirion Group (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

