Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Portmeirion Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = UK£2.9m ÷ (UK£90m - UK£29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Portmeirion Group has an ROCE of 4.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 8.7%.

AIM:PMP Return on Capital Employed February 2nd 2025

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Portmeirion Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Portmeirion Group for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Portmeirion Group Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Portmeirion Group. About five years ago, returns on capital were 16%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Portmeirion Group to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Portmeirion Group's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 74% during the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Portmeirion Group (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

