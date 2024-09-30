Port of Montreal dockworkers set to commence three-day strike if deal not reached

MONTREAL — The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal is set to go on strike at two terminals today if a last-minute deal isn't reached by 7 a.m.

The union served a 72-hour strike notice on Friday, warning of a potential work stoppage that could last until Thursday at two terminals owned by Termont Montreal.

The union local, which is affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, says about 350 members would be part of the labour action, affecting roughly 35 per cent of container shipments.

The longshore workers' collective agreement with the Maritime Employers Association expired on Dec. 31.

The association issued a statement on Sunday evening saying it has tried "all possible means" of avoiding the strike, adding neither mediation nor a Sunday afternoon emergency meeting with the Canada Industrial Relations Board were fruitful.

Last week, the 1,150 longshoremen at the Port of Montreal rejected the latest offer from the Maritime Employers Association by 99.63 per cent while also giving themselves a strike mandate.

A number of shipping companies began rerouting cargo as early as May from the Montreal port, the country's second-largest, over concerns about labour unrest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2024.

