Porsche's 963 Prototype Dominated 2024. It's Even Better for 2025

Last year, Porsche started its sports car season by winning the 24 Hours of Daytona in a closely-fought battle. The 963 race car went on to win six more times across IMSA and the FIA World Endurance championship, securing five of six possible driver, team, and manufacturer championships across the two series. Other manufacturers are constantly developing their cars, though — so Porsche is keeping the 963 modern, too. This weekend, it returns to the 24 Hours of Daytona with some notable changes.
This marks the second straight year that Porsche has used one of its five "joker" allowances to upgrade their car during a set homologation window, building on previous upgrades retroactively confirmed after the 2024 season. The latest set of upgrades is primarily focused on the car's suspension, part of a plan to allow the car to perform optimally in a wider range of temperatures and track conditions.
After testing the components at Daytona in the off-season and again last week, Porsche Penske Motorsport Managing Director Jonathan Diuguid is happy with what the team is bringing to the track."Everything worked as expected. It's really about opening the operational window of the car for a variety of temperature ranges and track conditions," he said. We're really looking forward to a 24 hour race and seeing what we experience."
"It seems like it's going to be quite cold on Saturday night [during the race] with some opportunities for soft tire uses, possibly. It's all going to plan, no technical issues related to the updates, and the engineering staff seems to be happy with both the performance it's bringing and the tools we have available."
At the factory Porsche Penske Motorsport team, the upgraded 963s will be driven by a shuffled lineup of drivers. Most notably, 2024 IMSA championship-winning pair of Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron has been split up after Cameron and two other drivers departed the program in the past offseason. Nasr will now pair with Nick Tandy, while Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet will unite in the team's second car. Both are joined by just one of Porsche's WEC drivers in the 24-hour race, meaning that Porsche Penske has opted not to use its fourth driver slots for the competition.
This means more time in the cars for the drivers Porsche views as their best, but it also comes with some complications. Diuguid sees flexibility as the team's biggest sacrifice with the new lineup direction.
"I think there's some lessons learned there, probably the biggest difference is that you're a little bit more locked into the rotation and plan you had going into the race and you're probably less flexible and less dynamic," he says. "Maybe you're making a decision on one of two guys around the last six hours of the race, but pretty much everything else is planned out before you start. With a four-driver lineup, you can react if someone's not feeling well or if someone is better in the rain, things like that."
"In our case, our driver rotation will be pretty fixed before we start the race unless something massively changes. It's an easier approach for us in that regard, but it's also easier in that three guys in each car are all performing at a similar level. A lot of it is around just resting time, if Felipe [Nasr] or Kevin [Estre] jump out of the car and we say, 'Hey, we're not going to see you for another four or five hours,' it's kind of difficult to knock on the door and say, 'Hey, get your stuff together.'"
Three-driver lineups may reduce flexibility, but that doesn't mean the team will go into the final hours of the race with a set plan on who will run the closing laps. As Diuguid explains, that is a decision for the whole team to make as the race progresses.
"The good thing about last year's race and also this year's race is that things are going to be pretty consistent for the duration of the race, so we can use the first 18 hours to say 'hey, this guy's performing at a high level or feeling more comfortable with where the track and the balance is.' At the end of the day, as you saw last year with Felipe and the 31 car, it's going to come down to a dogfight at the end of the race," he says.
"We're going to make whatever decisions we need to make to make sure we have the best opportunity to win the race. It could be any of the three guys in either of the cars, it's just going to be about how we're performing and it's going to be an open discussion between the group on the timing stand."
As the reigning winner of both this race and the IMSA title last year, Porsche Penske's factory-entered 963s are the favorites to win their first 24-hour race of the year. Plans for the second are still not set in stone. Porsche switched from a stable of 10 factory drivers to just eight for the program over the past off-season, leaving an open seat in their potential third entry for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Porsche Director of Factory Racing Urs Kuratle says that filling the seat, and the open reserve opportunity in case one of the nine signed drivers is unable to run the 24-hour race, is a work in progress.
"Yes, the process has started. We are evaluating, in the background, a ninth driver and also a reserve driver that you would want to have at Le Mans," he says. "Both processes have started, but I can't give you any further details on this one yet."
Porsche has not named any candidates for this seat. The most notable driver that has previously tested a factory 963 is Sebastian Vettel, a four-time Formula 1 champion that got his first taste of the car last year. Pascal Wehrlein, the reigning Formula E champion for Porsche, also tested a 963 in its pre-race development cycle. Wehrlein, who noted in an interview last month that he wants to run Le Mans at some point in his career, is racing at Daytona in a JDC-Miller-run 963 that is not entered by the factory.
The 24 Hours of Daytona starts just after 1:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. As most 24 hour races do, it will then run for two full rotations of the clock... unless things go slightly off-plan for the second straight year.
You Might Also Like