Porsche's 963 Prototype Dominated 2024. It's Even Better for 2025

Jake Galstad

Last year, Porsche started its sports car season by winning the 24 Hours of Daytona in a closely-fought battle. The 963 race car went on to win six more times across IMSA and the FIA World Endurance championship, securing five of six possible driver, team, and manufacturer championships across the two series. Other manufacturers are constantly developing their cars, though — so Porsche is keeping the 963 modern, too. This weekend, it returns to the 24 Hours of Daytona with some notable changes.

This marks the second straight year that Porsche has used one of its five "joker" allowances to upgrade their car during a set homologation window, building on previous upgrades retroactively confirmed after the 2024 season. The latest set of upgrades is primarily focused on the car's suspension, part of a plan to allow the car to perform optimally in a wider range of temperatures and track conditions.

After testing the components at Daytona in the off-season and again last week, Porsche Penske Motorsport Managing Director Jonathan Diuguid is happy with what the team is bringing to the track."Everything worked as expected. It's really about opening the operational window of the car for a variety of temperature ranges and track conditions," he said. We're really looking forward to a 24 hour race and seeing what we experience."

"It seems like it's going to be quite cold on Saturday night [during the race] with some opportunities for soft tire uses, possibly. It's all going to plan, no technical issues related to the updates, and the engineering staff seems to be happy with both the performance it's bringing and the tools we have available."

Brandon Badraoui

At the factory Porsche Penske Motorsport team, the upgraded 963s will be driven by a shuffled lineup of drivers. Most notably, 2024 IMSA championship-winning pair of Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron has been split up after Cameron and two other drivers departed the program in the past offseason. Nasr will now pair with Nick Tandy, while Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet will unite in the team's second car. Both are joined by just one of Porsche's WEC drivers in the 24-hour race, meaning that Porsche Penske has opted not to use its fourth driver slots for the competition.

This means more time in the cars for the drivers Porsche views as their best, but it also comes with some complications. Diuguid sees flexibility as the team's biggest sacrifice with the new lineup direction.

"I think there's some lessons learned there, probably the biggest difference is that you're a little bit more locked into the rotation and plan you had going into the race and you're probably less flexible and less dynamic," he says. "Maybe you're making a decision on one of two guys around the last six hours of the race, but pretty much everything else is planned out before you start. With a four-driver lineup, you can react if someone's not feeling well or if someone is better in the rain, things like that."



