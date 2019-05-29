Porsche Is Sporting a Swanky Gold Livery on Its Le Mans Cars to Celebrate Its WEC Title

From Road & Track

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, teams are beginning to unveil their specialized liveries. Ford revealed its four new GT liveries on Tuesday, and now, it's Porsche's turn.

The Porsche team just released a specialized livery design for its numbers 91 and 92 911 RSRs, meant to celebrate the team's early World Endurance Championship victory claimed in early May at the Spa six-hour race. The livery is mostly the same, actually, save for the areas normally cloaked in red paint. The main stripe that runs along the length of the car on to the nose has instead been painted gold, along with the wing mirrors and the top of the rear wing.

Porsche is also fielding two more RSRs at Le Mans, which currently compete in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. The 93 and 94 cars will be wearing the same ultra-cool red, white, and blue Brumos-themed livery that debuted earlier in 2019 at Daytona.

The number 91 gold-covered car will be driven by Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, and Frédéric Makowiecki, while the 92 car will be piloted by returning champions Michael Christensen, Kévin Estre, and Laurens Vanthoor. The Brumos-colored number 93 car will be driven by Earl Bamber, Nick Tandy, and Patrick Pilet. In the cockpit for the 94 car will sit Sven Müller, Mathieu Jaminet, and Dennis Olsen.

Like the Fords, we'll likely get our first glimpse of the cars on track on June 2nd during the first official Le Mans test day. The 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans begins on June 15th.

