Porsche scraps electric car targets as demand slumps

An electric Porsche Macan on the production line in Leipzig. German car makers have been exposed to a slowdown in exports to China - Getty Images

Porsche has abandoned its sales targets for electric vehicles amid waning demand from customers.

The German car manufacturer previously said that EVs would account for 80pc of its new vehicle sales by 2030. But bosses have now watered down that goal, saying sales will depend on uptake and how the technology develops around the world.

It comes after a slew of rival car companies watered down plans for electric models, cast doubt on customer enthusiasm for the technology and expressed support for low-carbon alternatives to petrol known as e-fuels.

Porsche said: “The transition to electric vehicles will take longer than we assumed five years ago.

“Our product strategy is set up such that we could deliver over 80pc of our vehicles as all electric in 2030 – dependent on customer demand and the development of electromobility.”

Oliver Blume, Porsche’s chief executive, said as recently as March that the company would “stay true” to its target.

However, Porsche has also been keen to emphasise its ability to react to swings in demand, with its factory in Leipzig capable of making fully electric cars, plug-in hybrids and combustion engines on one production line.

Car makers including Mercedes-Benz and Renault have scaled back their EV targets in recent months and even Tesla has softened its sales forecasts amid signs consumers are reluctant to make the switch from petrol and diesel models.

German car brands are particularly exposed to China, where EV sales have been hit by an economic slowdown and consumers are increasingly opting for cheaper, local models.

Despite the lagging demand, Jaguar this month said it will push ahead with its switch to electric-only models, with only one combustion engine vehicle to remain in production by the end of the year.

Porsche, meanwhile, is among several companies to have started production of e-fuel, synthetic petrol made using hydrogen generated with a renewable power source.

In a separate blow on Tuesday, Porsche warned it could be forced to stop production of some of its vehicles owing to a shortage of aluminium parts. The luxury car maker blamed flooding at a factory run by a key European supplier, which has affected output of aluminium components used in all Porsche vehicles.

The facility could be affected for several weeks after the supplier declared force majeure – a clause in contracts that protects companies prevented from doing business by events beyond their control.

The setback prompted Porsche to downgrade its forecasts for the full year. The Stuttgart-based company now expects revenue of between €39bn (£33bn) and €40bn, down from a previous range of between €40bn and €42bn.

Porsche also revised its forecast profit margin to a maximum of 15pc, compared to a previous high of 17pc.