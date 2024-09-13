The Porsche Macan EV Will Go 308 Miles On a Charge, EPA Says

Porsche

With the U.S. sales debut of the Porsche Macan EV right around the corner, a dedicated group of customers have committed themselves to uncovering everything they can about the SUV. Thanks to one of these sleuths on the Macan EV Owners forum, the SUV’s official EPA-certified range of up to 308 miles has leaked a bit early.

The news comes by way of forum user Relffeol, who uncovered the documents while searching for an electric Macan on Porsche’s own website. During the hunt, the user came across the window stickers for a Macan 4 and Macan Turbo model. Each Monroney contains the finalized EPA certification figures for its respective model.

According to the documents, the Macan 4 returns 107 MPGe City / 89 MPGe Highway, for a combined rating of 98 MPGe. The SUV uses 34 kW-hrs per 100 miles of driving, providing owners with a maximum range of 308 miles.

The Turbo isn’t quite as efficient as its lesser sibling, which is to be expected with 630 horsepower on tap. The EPA states that the range-topper will provide customers with 99 MPGe City / 84 MPGe Highway, for a combined rating of 91 MPGe. Overall efficiency takes a similar hit, requiring 37 kW-hrs every 100 miles. That means the truck arrives with 288 miles of range on a full charge.

The Macan Turbo EV and Macan 4 EV both feature a battery packing 95 kWh of usable capacity, backed by an 800-volt electrical architecture. This allows the SUV to charge at speeds as high as 270 kW on a DC fast charger.

As for when owners will be able to put these ranges to the test, a report by Electrek claims Porsche and its dealerships are saying September 30 will be the arrival date. Porsche confirmed that the leaked EPA figures are accurate to Road & Track, but wouldn't confirm whether or not customer cars would arrive by the end of the month.

“The EPA figures are correct, but we don’t provide hard dates for deliveries,” product spokesperson Calvin Kim told R&T. “Though we expect our dealers will have the cars by that date, there are externalities that we don’t have control over that may adversely affect the exact timing."

