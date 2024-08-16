Porsche Gave a Special Fan a One-Of-A-Kind 993 Speedster

Porsche

Porsche’s Speedster models hold a special place in the hearts of brand enthusiasts. The open-air bodystyle can be traced back to some of the brand’s first icons, and has made an appearance across most 911 generations. Most, not all: as it so happens, Porsche never officially built a 993-generation 911 Speedster. At least, it hadn't until now.

On Friday, August 16th, roughly 26 years after the 993 officially left production, Porsche pulled the cover off of its first factory-built one-off for a customer: a modified and customized air-cooled 993-gen 911 Speedster created for designer Luca Trazzi.

The special project, led by Porsche’s Sonderwunsch (special request) department, has been in the works for more than three years. It began back when Trazzi went to Porsche for help in completing a mission: Trazzi is a die-hard Speedster collector, with his first Porsche being a 1955 Speedster 1600 Super; a 993 Speedster would complete the extensive and valuable collection, but Porsche never made a production version for that fourth-generation 911. (The brand did make one for internal use for Ferdinand Alexander Porsche's 60th birthday, and converted one of Jerry Seinfeld's 993 cabriolets to a speedster after the fact, but those don't technically count.)



Trazzi took a crack at mocking up a 993 Speedster of his own, borrowing and evolving elements from his personal collection of cars. From there, Trazzi visited the Porsche factory to meet with the Sonderwunsch team. Research began in the archives, but Trazzi’s own sketchbook played a role; he worked so closely with Porsche on nearly every detail of the car, he even received his own Porsche ID badge.

“Having a designer as a customer was an exciting experience for me,” said Grant Larson, director of special projects design. “Because Luca and I speak the same language, our collaboration was creative and focused. He was also intensively involved in the project with very specific suggestions.”

The build itself is based on a 1994 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet, but it’s no standard 993. Porsche sourced an engine, steering rack, brake system, and chassis enhancements from a Carrera RS. The 3.8-liter air-cooled flat-six provides around 300 horsepower, and comes mated to a manual gearbox. Some bodywork is borrowed from the 993 Turbo, including the front spoiler, side skirts, and the wide rear quarters. Trazzi himself was responsible for the rear deck design. The car rides on a bespoke set of 18-inch Turbo style wheels, which wear a unique black-and-yellow colorway.

Porsche went so far as to fully acid dip the donor car before the build, giving the painters the best possible surface to work with. All the bright yellow paint was laid by hand, and the shade was named Otto Yellow in honor of Trazzi’s loyal pup. The vibrant hue is offset with a number of black trim pieces, mirroring Speedster models of other generations. (The black stone guards are a particularly satisfying addition, in my book.)

The interior boasts a similar theme, with black leather strewn across most surfaces. The seat centers are accented by a yellow-and-black checker pattern, which adds a bit of visual texture. Carbon fiber accents are found throughout, such as on the seatbacks, dashboard, center console, handbrake, and shifter. There’s even a Porsche Classic Communication Management infotainment system that provides Apple CarPlay.



Sure, the average 911 enthusiast doesn’t have the means to ask the factory for a custom-built one-off. That said, we’re glad that the automaker is willing to entertain the folks who both adore their products and have the resources to make the (serious) investment. And while we can't make them a reality, let us know what your own dream Sonderwunsch build would look like in the comments below. It never hurts to dream.

