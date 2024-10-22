A popular national brand is planning a new store on this busy road in Lexington County

One of the most well-known convenience store brands is planning a new location along a busy roadway in Lexington County.

Circle K, which has stores across the U.S., is eyeing a new location at the northeast corner of Augusta Highway and Wise Ferry Road in Lexington. The project is listed among upcoming commercial projects in the Lexington County Planning Commission’s September agenda packet, and was listed in the planning commission’s October agenda packet as having submitted stormwater management fees.

Lexington County records show the property at the northeast corner of the Augusta Highway and Wise Ferry Road is owned by Cason Development Group. Cason Development CEO Frank Cason told The State in a recent message that the Circle K project was in the very early stages and construction likely wouldn’t begin until 2025.

There are almost 7,000 Circle K convenience stores across the U.S., according to data site ScrapeHero. The convenience store company started in 1951 in Texas and has grown through the years, and now has locations across the world, including in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Circle K locations offer many convenience store hallmarks, including coffee, soda, snacks, car care and more.

The company’s brand also was immortalized in the classic 1989 time-traveling comedy film “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” when Keanu Reeves’ Ted Logan offered that “strange things are afoot at the Circle K.”

The Circle K along Augusta Highway would be in the midst of a busy four-lane thoroughfare about a mile east of Lexington High School, with a number of restaurants, doctor’s offices, and neighborhoods nearby. About 24,000 cars per day travel down that stretch, per state Department of Transportation data.

Circle K has continued to grow in the Lexington area. It also is currently building a new store 1512 North Lake Drive.