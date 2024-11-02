Popular coffee chain to open second Lake Norman-area store, with plans for a third soon

Caribou Coffee will open its second Lake Norman-area store Wednesday, with plans for a third location soon.

Caribou’s newest coffeehouse — a drive-thru location — will open at N.C. 16 and Commerce Drive, near Lake Norman Auto Sports in Denver, eastern Lincoln County, the Minneapolis-based chain announced Thursday.

Caribou will now have 14 stores in North Carolina, including one that opened in July in Mooresville. Several more will open in the state within months, Caribou officials said.

The coming-soon stores will include a Huntersville Birkdale location at 8909 Lindholm Drive, according to the Caribou online store locator map. The store will include indoor and patio seating, oven-warmed food and WiFi. No opening date has been announced.

Caribou Coffee’s 2nd Lake Norman location

Caribou’s food menu includes breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks.

The 600-square-foot Denver location will have outdoor dining and a pick-up window, but no interior seating. The store will host a grand opening celebration Friday, Nov. 15, through Thursday, Nov. 21.

Each day will feature a new offer highlighting menu items or giveaways, while supplies last:

Friday, Nov. 15: Coffee mug giveaway with a purchase to the first 100 guests.

Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17: Giveback weekend for the Lincoln Charter School Sports Boosters. Caribou Coffee will donate $1 from every purchase to the boosters program, which supports all 52 sports programs at the two Lincoln Charter campuses.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: 50% off a beverage with the purchase of a breakfast or lunch sandwich.

Thursday, Nov. 21: 100 bonus points to Caribou Perks members with a purchase, valid for 30 days.

Location: 553 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville NC 28115

Location: 7925 Commerce Drive, Denver, N.C. 28037 (opening Wednesday)

Location: 8909 Lindholm Drive, Huntersville NC 28078 (coming soon)

Menu

Instagram: @cariboucoffee