The Poorest Big City in Every State

Jami Farkas
·9 min read
fairyrealm / iStock.com
fairyrealm / iStock.com

Media outlets often publish articles about the richest cities in each state, showing off the location’s biggest tourist attractions, fanciest neighborhoods or most sparkling amenities, like community theaters, parks and schools.

It isn’t as often that we hear about the regions in a state where residents struggle economically compared to a neighboring community or even live below the poverty level, but each state has at least one.

To determine the poorest big city in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed data about the median household income, the percentage of the population living below the poverty level and the per capita income, as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Read through to see what qualifies as the poorest city in your state and the rest of the United States.

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Birmingham, Alabama

  • Population: 200,431

  • Median Household Income: $42,464

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 26.09%

  • Per Capita Income: $29,289

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fairbanks, Alaska

  • Population: 32,496

  • Median Household Income: $69,914

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.67%

  • Per Capita Income: $34,820

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Surprise, Arizona

  • Population: 145,591

  • Median Household Income: $87,756

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 6.79%

  • Per Capita Income: $37,518

Shane Vaughn / Wikimedia Commons
Shane Vaughn / Wikimedia Commons

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

  • Population: 41,172

  • Median Household Income: $39,411

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 24.88%

  • Per Capita Income: $21,170

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anaheim, California

  • Population: 347,111

  • Median Household Income: $88,538

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.62%

  • Per Capita Income: $35,331

chapin31 / iStock.com
chapin31 / iStock.com

Pueblo, Colorado

  • Population: 111,430

  • Median Household Income: $52,794

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.60%

  • Per Capita Income: $28,968

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

New Britain, Connecticut

  • Population: 74,212

  • Median Household Income: $53,766

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.70%

  • Per Capita Income: $28,796

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Smyrna, Delaware

  • Population: 12,870

  • Median Household Income: $68,260

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.99%

  • Per Capita Income: $31,340

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hialeah, Florida

  • Population: 222,996

  • Median Household Income: $49,531

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.81%

  • Per Capita Income: $24,295

Boogich / iStock.com
Boogich / iStock.com

South Fulton, Georgia

  • Population: 107,865

  • Median Household Income: $77,488

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.37%

  • Per Capita Income: $36,153

carmengabriela / Getty Images
carmengabriela / Getty Images

Kahului, Hawaii

  • Population: 27,233

  • Median Household Income: $94,712

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.72%

  • Per Capita Income: $34,885

gener200 / Shutterstock.com
gener200 / Shutterstock.com

Caldwell, Idaho

  • Population: 61,212

  • Median Household Income: $65,259

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.63%

  • Per Capita Income: $24,112

©Redfin
©Redfin

Waukegan, Illinois

  • Population: 89,435

  • Median Household Income: $66,077

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 15.00%

  • Per Capita Income: $30,089

Aeypix / Shutterstock.com
Aeypix / Shutterstock.com

Lafayette, Indiana

  • Population: 70,828

  • Median Household Income: $50,674

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 16.47%

  • Per Capita Income: $29,523

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Council Bluffs, Iowa

  • Population: 62,670

  • Median Household Income: $61,181

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 13.59%

  • Per Capita Income: $31,946

Shannon L. / Yelper
Shannon L. / Yelper

Salina, Kansas

  • Population: 46,734

  • Median Household Income: $56,945

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.67%

  • Per Capita Income: $31,477

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Richmond, Kentucky

  • Population: 34,883

  • Median Household Income: $45,457

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 22.23%

  • Per Capita Income: $26,787

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Bossier City, Louisiana

  • Population: 62,971

  • Median Household Income: $54,100

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.36%

  • Per Capita Income: $30,737

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lewiston, Maine

  • Population: 37,577

  • Median Household Income: $54,317

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.83%

  • Per Capita Income: $29,223

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Glen Burnie, Maryland

  • Population: 71,427

  • Median Household Income: $86,283

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.16%

  • Per Capita Income: $41,570

Stephen Orsillo / Shutterstock.com
Stephen Orsillo / Shutterstock.com

Lynn, Massachusetts

  • Population: 100,653

  • Median Household Income: $70,046

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.08%

  • Per Capita Income: $31,816

©Library of Congress
©Library of Congress

Warren, Michigan

  • Population: 138,588

  • Median Household Income: $61,633

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 13.52%

  • Per Capita Income: $31,080

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

  • Population: 84,951

  • Median Household Income: $82,271

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.88%

  • Per Capita Income: $36,531

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Greenville, Mississippi

  • Population: 29,495

  • Median Household Income: $35,148

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 32.20%

  • Per Capita Income: $22,111

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Springfield, Missouri

  • Population: 168,873

  • Median Household Income: $43,450

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.32%

  • Per Capita Income: $28,806

Kate Brady / Flickr.com
Kate Brady / Flickr.com

Kalispell, Montana

  • Population: 25,473

  • Median Household Income: $57,123

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 10.37%

  • Per Capita Income: $32,570

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fremont, Nebraska

  • Population: 27,230

  • Median Household Income: $62,226

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.52%

  • Per Capita Income: $31,944

Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons
Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons

Sunrise Manor, Nevada

  • Population: 198,325

  • Median Household Income: $52,476

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 21.82%

  • Per Capita Income: $22,600

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Laconia, New Hampshire

  • Population: 16,898

  • Median Household Income: $67,856

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 10.20%

  • Per Capita Income: $39,171

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Elizabeth, New Jersey

  • Population: 135,665

  • Median Household Income: $59,939

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 15.35%

  • Per Capita Income: $26,633

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons
John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

South Valley, New Mexico

  • Population: 37,601

  • Median Household Income: $44,670

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 21.01%

  • Per Capita Income: $24,047

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cheektowaga, New York

  • Population: 76,483

  • Median Household Income: $64,066

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.80%

  • Per Capita Income: $34,897

Scott Alan Ritchie / Shutterstock.com
Scott Alan Ritchie / Shutterstock.com

Concord, North Carolina

  • Population: 105,335

  • Median Household Income: $83,480

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 7.52%

  • Per Capita Income: $39,148

FiledIMAGE / Shutterstock.com
FiledIMAGE / Shutterstock.com

Jamestown, North Dakota

  • Population: 15,850

  • Median Household Income: $53,389

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.89%

  • Per Capita Income: $34,078

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Canton, Ohio

  • Population: 70,589

  • Median Household Income: $37,627

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 30.24%

  • Per Capita Income: $22,649

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lawton, Oklahoma

  • Population: 91,023

  • Median Household Income: $51,561

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.40%

  • Per Capita Income: $27,221

gustavofrazao / iStock.com
gustavofrazao / iStock.com

Springfield, Oregon

  • Population: 61,740

  • Median Household Income: $60,982

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 16.41%

  • Per Capita Income: $29,284

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reading, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 94,601

  • Median Household Income: $42,852

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 28.61%

  • Per Capita Income: $20,782

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons
John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

Central Falls, Rhode Island

  • Population: 22,359

  • Median Household Income: $43,092

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 24.43%

  • Per Capita Income: $19,552

Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com
Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com

Sumter, South Carolina

  • Population: 43,046

  • Median Household Income: $48,900

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.50%

  • Per Capita Income: $27,742

Drew S. Palmquist / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
Drew S. Palmquist / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Huron, South Dakota

  • Population: 14,179

  • Median Household Income: $57,702

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 11.08%

  • Per Capita Income: $29,576

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clarksville, Tennessee

  • Population: 167,882

  • Median Household Income: $62,688

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.88%

  • Per Capita Income: $29,481

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Paso, Texas

  • Population: 677,181

  • Median Household Income: $55,710

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 18.94%

  • Per Capita Income: $27,434

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Ogden, Utah

  • Population: 86,754

  • Median Household Income: $66,226

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.12%

  • Per Capita Income: $31,437

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Bennington, Vermont

  • Population: 8,753

  • Median Household Income: $51,221

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.96%

  • Per Capita Income: $33,141

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Roanoke, Virginia

  • Population: 99,213

  • Median Household Income: $51,523

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.11%

  • Per Capita Income: $33,206

Jodi Cushner / Shutterstock.com
Jodi Cushner / Shutterstock.com

Vancouver, Washington

  • Population: 190,700

  • Median Household Income: $73,626

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.33%

  • Per Capita Income: $40,219

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Wheeling, West Virginia

  • Population: 26,900

  • Median Household Income: $46,516

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 18.25%

  • Per Capita Income: $33,868

BergmannD / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BergmannD / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Janesville, Wisconsin

  • Population: 65,669

  • Median Household Income: $68,610

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.87%

  • Per Capita Income: $35,135

Chevsapher / Wikimedia Commons
Chevsapher / Wikimedia Commons

Riverton, Wyoming

  • Population: 10,733

  • Median Household Income: $50,861

  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.48%

  • Per Capita Income: $25,653

Methodology: To find the poorest big cities in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 10 cities in each state by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, the median household income, the percentage of the population below the poverty level and the per capita income also were sourced from the American Community Survey. The median household income, per capita income and percentage of population below poverty level were all scored and summed to allow a comparison of each city within every state. The cities with higher scores represent poorer cities with lower median household incomes, higher poverty rates and lower per capita income. The highest-scoring city in each state was determined to be its poorest big city. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 4, 2024.

