Poor maths skills are to blame for Britain’s benefits crisis, says Santander boss

Poor maths skills are to blame for Britain’s ballooning benefits bill, according to the UK boss of Santander.

William Vereker, the bank’s UK chairman who served as business envoy to former prime minister Theresa May, said the worklessness crisis stems from a lack of understanding about money.

He said: “One of the challenges of worklessness is that people look at benefits and they look at the job they can get, and they think to themselves ‘well, I’m only making £5 or £10 a week extra having a job, so why would I bother to do that?’

“But of course the reason to bother is that the following year you’ll make more, and the following you’re going to make more – and you’ll create an opportunity for yourself.

“You have to have a fundamental grounding in finance, banks and salaries and expenses.”

The warning comes as Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves battle to lower Britain’s spiralling sickness benefit bill and tackle the worklessness crisis.

More than one in five working-age people are now classified as economically inactive, meaning they are neither in work nor looking for a job.

Critics have warned the welfare system has become too generous and is encouraging people to choose a life on handouts over work.

Analysis by the Centre for Social Justice think tank published earlier this month found that sickness benefits are worth £3,000 a year more than a minimum wage job.

Mr Vereker said the lack of vocational financial literacy classes at UK schools meant young people were ill-equipped to understand the importance of work and were expected to “just go from school to working out what they’re going to do and why it’s motivating and what they’re going to get out of it”.

He added: “My sense is that a lot of people live hand to mouth on a week-to-week basis. They’re not doing any sort of financial planning or any kind of career planning or seeing any benefits of having a career and making more money over time.”

The number of Britons who are signed off with long-term ill health has ballooned by 650,000 since the pandemic and now stands at 2.8m. A report published by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has warned that tens of thousands of young students are going straight from education into long-term sickness.

With the costs of supporting those out of work projected to surpass £100bn by the end of the decade, the Prime Minister has vowed to tackle the issue.

However, in a recently published white paper on the matter ministers were criticised for failing to address the benefits crisis, with proposals on how to bring down sickness handouts delayed until next year.

