Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down HPP Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HPPHB Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at HPP Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HPPHB) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.5% over the past week. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. In this article, we decided to focus on HPP Holdings Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HPP Holdings Berhad is:

1.6% = RM2.0m ÷ RM125m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

HPP Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 1.6% ROE

It is quite clear that HPP Holdings Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.4%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 23% seen by HPP Holdings Berhad was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

So, as a next step, we compared HPP Holdings Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 4.3% over the last few years.

