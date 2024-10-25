Polymarket Is a Success for Polygon Blockchain – Everywhere But the Bottom Line

Polymarket – the decentralized predictions market – has been a massive success for the Polygon blockchain, in terms of being an app that is organically breaking out, getting mainstream usage and attention.

But according to data, Polymarket has only brought in $27,000 in fees on Polygon’s PoS blockchain in 2024.

Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron agreed that $27,000 is a low figure, but argues that this shows how cheap it is to use the blockchain – a selling point. The fees for transacting on Polygon is about $0.007, easily below the sub-cent threshold that several teams have targeted.

Boiron arguest that apps like Polymarket aren’t expected to bring in large revenues in transaction fees, as one might expect from more transaction-intensive applications like decentralized crypto exchanges.

What's less clear to crypto analysts examining Polygon's performance metrics is whether the coup will bring relief to holders of the project's ailing tokens, down 65% this year .

Polymarket has soared in popularity among mainstream users, allowing them to make bets on the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Polymarket bettors have added nearly $2.4 billion on the question of whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will win the election in November. Bettors also recently made a market on whom a recently debuted HBO documentary about Bitcoin would attempt to identify as inventor Satoshi Nakamoto.

Polymarket is built on the Polygon PoS blockchain, and the application is one of the first major organic successes for the team – known for a past marketing strategy of paying partners like Starbucks to use the network .

So given the application's boom in usage, why has it only produced a small amount in dollar figures for the Polygon team, and barely any bump in the price of the native POL token?

According to data from Token Terminal, as of Oct. 23, Polymarket has only brought in about $27,000 of transaction fees for Polygon PoS in 2024.

Cumulative gas fees Polymarket on Polygon PoS in 2024 have totaled just over $27,000 this year, through Oct. 23. (Token Terminal)

The answer, in part, is that the fees are market-based. And lately, transacting on Polygon PoS is extremely cheap.

The average transaction fee on the Polygon PoS chain on that same day was $0.007.

Average transaction fees on Polygon PoS (Token Terminal)

Anytime a Polymarket user makes a bet, they’re creating a transaction on Polygon PoS. As part of those transactions, they pay fees to Polygon PoS, which is split up into a base fee and a priority fee. The base fee does not go towards validators; instead it is burned – sent to a null address that theoretically should benefit tokenholders by helping to reduce the supply.

