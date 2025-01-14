The Guardian
How to politicize the truth on Facebook, Instagram, and Wikipedia
Blake Montgomery
Mark Zuckerberg during an interview at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on 18 July 2024.Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Meta, Wikipedia, and The Truth™

Hello, and welcome back to TechScape. Last Tuesday, I predicted Meta would enter a new political era after the departure of Nick Clegg. Two hours after I published last week’s newsletter, Mark Zuckerberg declared that the new conservative phase would begin. It was sooner and more brazen than I had expected – and faster-paced. Zuckerberg announced he would disband Meta’s US fact-checking operation because he believes his fact-checkers have been too politically biased. He feels the truth is better served by the mob; notes by Facebook users themselves in the style of Twitter/X will replace professional fact-checkers. Zuckerberg also announced that Meta would move its content moderation teams, which are separate from its third-party fact-checking operations, from California to Texas in a move, he said, will “help remove the concern that biased employees are overly censoring content”.

The laundry list of what Zuckerberg has done to win Donald Trump’s approval is long, but today I’m going to focus on these two items in particular, as they are indicative of how the rich and powerful are bending the concept of the truth to their own ends.

The plan to dox Wikipedia editors and Meta’s moves are attempts to politicize the truth by controlling its custodians.

In news that is ominously and thematically related to Meta’s announcement, the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington DC, which published the influential Project 2025 roadmap for the president-elect, has laid out plans to go after Wikipedia’s volunteer editors both online and off, possibly with facial recognition. Once doxxed, Wikipedia editors can be persuaded to stop “abusing their positions” and inserting what Heritage believes to be antisemitic entries. Heritage’s plan was first reported by Forward, in a great scoop.

It’s not clear what type of antisemitism the Heritage Foundation seeks to address, but prominent Jewish groups have complained in recent months about changes made to sensitive Wikipedia entries related to the war in Gaza and its consequences, per Forward. The implication of this assault is that the organization believes facts make Israel look bad. Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has barred journalists from entering Gaza for similar reasons.

Last week was a banner one for the use of The Truth™ as a political cudgel. The plan to dox Wikipedia editors and Meta’s moves are attempts to politicize the truth by controlling its custodians. Facts online can be whatever you want them to be, rather than a shared set of incontrovertible, observable things that are the case, so long as you can manipulate their arbiters.

