Police Save Pinned Driver From Burning Ford F-150

Lewisville PD

Emergency responders like police and firefighters never know exactly what each day on the job will require. When faced with life-and-death situations they have to make split-second decisions. Luckily for one man trapped in a Ford F-150, Lewisville Police Department officers made the choice to brave that burning truck to get him out.

Lewisville PD didn’t release details about what led to the accident on July 29 but it’s clear from the outset that it was a violent crash. Bodycam from one of the officers there shows the truck already ablaze on I-35 as he arrives. Immediately, the officer jumps out of his patrol vehicle and runs to the truck.

The driver appears conscious, but in a state of shock. The airbag deployed, flames are licking at the broken windshield, and still, the driver does not seem to fully understand what happened.

Backup arrives just at the right time in the form of more officers and the local fire department. As firefighters work to slow the conflagration, multiple police officers work to pull the man out of the crumpled pickup. According to the Lewisville PD, they managed to get him out safely before the fire was able to overtake the truck.

Evidently, he went to the hospital with only minor injuries and burns. What an awesome example of teamwork between the fire department and police department in a moment when it was absolutely vital. We’ve reached out for further information on the situation and will update this story as we learn more.

