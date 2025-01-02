Police Catch British Driver Using License That Expired 49 Years Ago

Hill Street Studios - Getty Images

Renewing your driver's license is no one's idea of a grand old time. Standing in long lines, enduring the scorn of the department of motor vehicles's finest bureaucrats, and walking out a bit poorer is never fun, but it's something that motorists generally take seriously. However, it seems one United Kingdom driver hasn't quite been up to task on keeping his license valid... and the issue, apparently, dates all the way back to 1975.

According to the BBC, police in Lancashire, England say they pulled over a man in his sixties on December 30, 2024, after spotting an expired Ministry of Transport inspection sticker on his gray third-generation Land Rover Range Rover Vogue edition. Upon further inspection, officers realized the driver had also been driving without a valid license for 49 years.



"When you knowingly drive around without an MOT don't be surprised if we conduct further checks," Lancashire Police Specialist Operation wrote on X. "This driver was found to have been driving for 49 years with an expired provisional license! Vehicle seized and driver reported."

As much as we dread any trip to the DMV — or, in the case of our UK readers, this kind of story is an important reminder to check up on your driver's license status, even if it has been less than five decades since your last trip through the Kafkaesque machinery. After all, dealing with your own versions of Patty and Selma Bouvier may not be much fun, but it sure beats having to explain yourself to a judge.



You Might Also Like