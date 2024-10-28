Police Bring Out SWAT, Drones to Catch Cars in Reckless Driving Crackdown

As many of us know (quite possibly firsthand), street takeovers and sideshows have become an issue across the country, giving car enthusiasts a bad name with antisocial antics that can even rise to the level of endangering bystanders. Well, it seems the Indianapolis Metro Police Department are pulling out all of the stops to crush reckless driving events: over the past weekend, in response to several calls related to those types of incidents, they called on several divisions including SWAT team officers, drone teams, and helicopter crews to break up reckless drivers, impounding several vehicles in the process.



According to the IMPD's Facebook page, the Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis city cops broke up several groups of reckless drivers, leading to more than 10 arrests on charges including possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement and, of course, reckless driving. They impounded several vehicles, including a Jaguar F-Type and a Ford Mustang; two missing children were also found, and firearms and narcotics seized, according to authorities.



"This partnership and crackdown should send a clear message: Reckless driving and spinning will not be tolerated in our city. By removing illegal weapons and narcotics from our streets, we're making Indianapolis safer for all," said chief Chris Bailey.

The full-out battle against reckless drivers didn't come out of the blue, however. The department released a video over a week ago warning locals of the potential for this sort of outcome.

Titled "Illegal Street Activity Ordinance - FAQ," the video highlighted the tools available for police. Included in those tools is the opportunity for officers to impound and tow vehicles to ensure that they aren't used again for the same crime immediately.

The department was very clear about the message it wanted to send with this operation. "This is a reminder that reckless behavior has serious consequences, and we will continue working with our public safety partners to protect our streets and neighborhoods." Those who participate in such activities, especially in Indiana... well, they might want to take this as a sign.

