Polen US SMID Company Growth Strategy Sold Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Despite High-Quality Assessment

SMID cap stocks initially rose by more than 10% following November's U.S. Presidential election, in another volatile quarter. However, they relinquished nearly all of those gains in December, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that interest rate cuts would occur more slowly than anticipated, with reductions expected to start in 2025. Against this backdrop, the fund returned 3.0% gross, and 2.7% net of fees compared to the Russell 2500 Growth Index return of 2.4%.

Polen US SMID Company Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) is a company that offers various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions. The one-month return of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) was -0.05%, and its shares lost 1.46% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 31, 2024, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) stock closed at $60.67 per share with a market capitalization of $2.999 billion.

"Finally, we exited our position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), the cloud, SaaS-based (Software as a Service) software platform for residential and commercial security companies. While we still view Alarm as a high-quality business, the EPS growth and return profile no longer compare favorably to newer ideas in our pipeline. Consistent with our best ideas and opportunity cost-driven mindset, we sold out of the position."

