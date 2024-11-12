Polen Capital Focus Growth Strategy Trimmed Amazon.com (AMZN) to Bring its Weight Back To 15%

In This Article:
Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Focus Growth Strategy” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The market turned volatile in the third quarter. In the third quarter, the fund returned 3.21% (gross) and 2.99% (net) compared to 3.19% for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and 5.89% for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.
Polen Focus Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q3 2024 investor letter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products, advertising, and subscription services through online and physical stores that operate through North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. The one-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 10.20%, and its shares gained 41.87% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 11, 2024, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $206.84 per share with a market capitalization of $2.175 trillion.
Polen Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
"The largest absolute detractors were Alphabet, Airbnb, and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon’s position as a notable detractor speaks more to the size of the position than the magnitude of the underperformance, as the company delivered a solid set of results during the quarter.
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in first position on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 308 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of the second quarter which was 302 in the previous quarter. In the third quarter, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered $158.9 billion in revenue, up 11% year-over-year. While we acknowledge the potential of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
