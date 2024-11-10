Is Polaris Inc. (PII) The Best RV and Camping Stock To Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best RV and Camping Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) stands against the other RV and camping stocks.

RV Industry Outlook: Steady Growth Amid Economic Challenges?

The RV and camping industry plays a vital role in promoting outdoor recreation. It provides families and individuals with affordable travel options. Currently, the RV and camping industry is experiencing notable transformation.

A key trend driving transformation and growth in the RV and camping industry is the rise in digital nomadism, a lifestyle where individuals work remotely while traveling and use technology to perform their jobs from various locations.

According to the MBO Partners 2023 State of Independence research study, 17.3 million American workers, or 11% of the workforce, identify as digital nomads. This number has seen a significant increase since the pandemic, reflecting the growing trend of remote work that allows individuals to travel while maintaining their jobs.

As a result of this growing trend of digital nomadism, the demand for RVs and camping facilities has increased, benefiting the entire industry.

According to the RV Industry Association (RVIA), RV wholesale shipments are expected to slightly increase in 2024, reaching 324,100 units, with continued growth projected for 2025. The Fall 2024 edition of RV RoadSigns, prepared by ITR Economics, indicates that shipments could rise to the mid-300,000 unit range next year

Craig Kirby, President and CEO of RVIA, noted that while high interest rates have posed challenges for the RV market, there is optimism for steady shipments in the coming months. He highlighted that consumer interest in RV travel and camping remains strong, suggesting that as interest rates decline, the industry is well-positioned for recovery.

The new forecast estimates that 2024 RV shipments can range from 311,600 to 336,600 units, with a median of 324,100 units. For 2025, the range is expected to increase to 329,900 to 362,300 units, with a median of 346,100 units. This positive outlook reflects a resilient market despite current economic pressures.

Following Donald Trump’s re-election as President, the RV industry has expressed optimism about working with the new administration on key industry priorities. Craig Kirby, President and CEO of the RV Industry Association, congratulated Trump and emphasized their readiness to collaborate with the incoming administration and Congress. The association aims to address the needs of the RV industry, its members, and RV enthusiasts across the country. Kirby highlighted the productive relationship established during Trump’s first term, which led to significant achievements like the Great American Outdoors Act.

