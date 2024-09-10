Polaris Dawn launch: SpaceX sends astronauts furthest into space since Apollo missions

SpaceX's Polaris Dawn rocket blasted off at 5.23am from its Florida base - AFP

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has successfully launched a mission carrying a billionaire astronaut further from Earth than any human has travelled in half a century.

After several delays, the US space company blasted off at 5.23am local time from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida with four astronauts, including ultra-wealthy entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, aboard one of its Falcon 9 rockets on a five-day mission into space.

The Polaris Dawn mission will take the crew as far from Earth as any space flight since the end of the Apollo Moon landing programme in 1972, roughly 745 miles from earth and include a spacewalk by its crew.

The spacewalk will be the first on a privately-funded space mission and test several key new technologies included on the company’s new space suit.

After the successful launch, the astronauts will attempt the spacewalk on Thursday before returning to Earth after five days above the planet.

Polaris Dawn’s mission commander, Mr Isaacman, is private astronaut and billionaire, performing his mission with SpaceX. The founder of tech business Shift4 payments, he has a net worth of around $2bn.

The launch comes as SpaceX prepares to send humans back to the Moon for Nasa’s Artemis III mission, scheduled to take place in 2026. SpaceX has said the tests on Polaris Dawn are key for future missions that will carry humans to the Moon and Mars.

Watch the launch as it happened in SpaceX’s video below

Watch live as Falcon 9 launches the @PolarisProgram's Polaris Dawn crew on a multi-day mission orbiting Earth

11:04 AM BST

That’s all until Thursday

Polaris Dawn's mission is now well under way.

SpaceX has launched a mission carrying four crew, led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, which will carry humans further from Earth than any mission in 50 years.

The astronauts will now travel far from the Earth before attempting a spacewalk from the crew capsule on Thursday.

The crew will now begin a two day process of acclimatising to the space environment before attempting to leave the craft.

They will then return home in around five days time.

Dragon will initiate a two-day pre-breathe process to prepare the crew for their upcoming spacewalk on Thursday, September 12 pic.twitter.com/xxL2TRV6JX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 10, 2024

10:47 AM BST

Polaris Dawn launch: in pictures

10:39 AM BST

SpaceX crew: “God speed Polaris Dawn”

Frank Messina, SpaceX's launch director, says: "Each of you has trained tirelessly for this moment... The entire team back here is with you every step... God speed Polaris Dawn crew, may you history."

The Polaris Dawn crew respond with a matter of fact: "We're going to get to work now."

The crew will now spend five days in space conducting tests and a spacewalk.

10:37 AM BST

Crew capsule separation

Incredible visuals as the crew module separates from the second stage rocket as Polaris Dawn emerges into the sunrise. Now 13 minutes into the multi-day mission.

10:34 AM BST

Stage one boosters land successfully

Falcon 9's stage one booster rockets land safely back on their landing pads, demonstrating their reusability once again.

It comes after a previous mission ended with the destruction of one of the rocket's boosters after it fell over on landing.

The landing prompts a huge cheer from the SpaceX team on the ground.

10:27 AM BST

Stage separation

Falcon 9’s first booster stage disconnects and falls back towards Earth. The second stage lights up.

Everything appears nominal with the Crew module. Now onto seeing whether Falcon 9's booster rockets can return to Earth and land safely on a droneship in the ocean.

10:25 AM BST

Falcon 9 is supersonic

A thumbs up from Jared Isaacman as the Falcon 9 passes the moment of Max-Q - or maximum strain.

10:24 AM BST

Blast off!

Polaris Dawn flies off into the night...

SpaceX Polaris Dawn blasts off - AFP

10:23 AM BST

SpaceX is go for launch

T-Minus 30 seconds

10:22 AM BST

T-Minus 2 minutes

Liquid oxygen loading complete.

10:14 AM BST

T-Minus 10 minutes

After weeks of delays, Polaris Dawn should be launching in a few minutes.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon carrying Polaris Dawn - AFP

10:10 AM BST

Falcon 9 propellant load in progress

The SpaceX rocket's propellant load is underway and the crew's emergency escape system has been armed.

T-35 minutes until liftoff. Propellant load of Falcon 9 is underway and Dragon's escape system is armed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 10, 2024

10:08 AM BST

First private space walk on Polaris Dawn

While today we will be watching Polaris Dawn finally blast off, perhaps the most exciting element of the mission will be the first privately funded spacewalk.

Hundreds of miles above the Earth, the two of the SpaceX crew will test the company’s new EVA - or extra-vehicular activity - suits, emerging from their Dragon crew capsule. SpaceX says:

The EVA suit provides greater mobility, a state-of-the-art helmet heads-up display (HUD) and camera, new thermal management textiles, and materials borrowed from Falcon’s interstage and Dragon’s trunk. All of these enhancements to the EVA suit are part of a scalable design, allowing teams to produce and scale to different body types as SpaceX seeks to create greater accessibility to space for all of humanity.

09:58 AM BST

Who are the Polaris Dawn crew?

Polaris Dawn’s mission commander is private astronaut and billionaire Jared Isaacman. The launch is his second spaceflight, having flown with SpaceX on its Inspiration4 mission in 2021.

The founder of Shift4 payments, he has a net worth of around $2bn. He is an accomplished pilot with over 7,000 hours of flying and owns the world’s largest private fighter jet fleet, the Black Diamond Jet Team, which conducts acrobatic demonstrations.

He is joined by Scott Poteet, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel with 3,200 hours of flying experience on military jets and 400 hours of combat experience.

Also on board is Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX engineer and mission specialist who has previously trained astronauts for their flights on the company’s rockets. She will conduct a spacewalk with Isaacman.

The final crew member is Anna Menon, a SpaceX engineer and the flight’s medical officer. She has worked on mission control for multiple NASA and SpaceX missions.

Polaris Dawn is go for launch pic.twitter.com/tx1gUyZjZr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 10, 2024

09:48 AM BST

Polaris Dawn mission aims

The aim of the mission is to carry astronauts further from Earth than any human since Nasa’s Moon landing programme ended in 1972.

Polaris Dawn will peak at an apogee of 745 miles from Earth.

The launch will take place using one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 vehicles, its workhorse rocket which is smaller than its experimental Starship superheavy.

That is about hundreds of miles above the international space station, with SpaceX planning its first ever space walk in new space suits designed for its future missions to the Moon.

It is still hundreds of thousands of miles from the Moon, which orbits the Earth at an average distance of 238,855 miles.

The rocket will travel through the radioactive Van Allen belt and conduct research on the impact of its radiation on humans.

The crew will also be wearing new space suits developed by SpaceX. They will attempt the first ever “all-civilian” space walk, conducted by Isaacman and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis, at around 435 miles above the Earth.

SpaceX says of the suit:

“Building a base on the Moon and a city on Mars will require millions of spacesuits. The development of this suit and the execution of the spacewalk will be important steps toward a scalable design for spacesuits on future long-duration missions as life becomes multiplanetary.”

Just over an hour to go before liftoff https://t.co/E1gCss8TUv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2024

09:46 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome and thank you for joining us in following SpaceX’s latest mission.

Today’s Polaris Dawn launch is due to take place in under an hour, with the Falcon 9 rocket blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The rocket will carry four astronauts on a privately funded space mission, backed by billionaire astronaut and entrepreneur Jared Isaacman.