Poland's Big Cheese Studio says game development unaffected by cyberattack

GDANSK (Reuters) - Poland's Big Cheese Studio's said its game development work has not been jeopardised as a result of a cyberattack on its systems early on Friday.

The game developer's management is taking all the necessary steps to verify the scale of the breach and confirmed that no data has been lost as a result of the attack, it said on Friday.

Big Cheese Studio is cooperating with external service providers to restore the company's IT systems as well as taking appropriate legal steps in connection with the incident, it said.

