Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.73%

Investing.com – Poland stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Oil&Gas and Chemicals sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Warsaw, the WIG30 added 0.73%.

The best performers of the session on the WIG30 were Orange Polska SA (WA:OPL), which rose 2.93% or 0.24 points to trade at 8.29 at the close. Meanwhile, Allegro (WA:ALEP) added 2.93% or 1.10 points to end at 38.53 and CD PROJEKT SA (WA:CDR) was up 2.45% or 4.30 points to 179.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Enea SA (WA:ENAE), which fell 1.05% or 0.11 points to trade at 10.38 at the close. Tauron Polska Energia SA (WA:TPE) declined 0.97% or 0.04 points to end at 3.66 and Text SA (WA:TXTP) was down 0.84% or 0.70 points to 82.70.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Warsaw Stock Exchange by 250 to 245 and 119 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $73.17 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.17% or 0.13 to hit $77.33 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.13% or 3.25 to trade at $2,547.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/PLN was up 0.25% to 4.28, while USD/PLN rose 0.16% to 3.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 101.10.

