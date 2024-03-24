Poland activates aircraft after Russia's air attack on Ukraine's west

March 24 (Reuters) - Polish and allied aircraft have been activated early on Sunday after Russia launched an air attack on Ukraine's west and near the Polish border, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said on Sunday.

"Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country," the Command said on the social media service X.

The southeastern part of Poland borders Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Warsaw; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)