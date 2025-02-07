Point72 hires new healthcare portfolio manager

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Point72 Asset Management has hired Samlyn Capital's Scott Marx as a new portfolio manager to its equity healthcare practice, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The new portfolio manager is expected to start working at Point72's New York office in August, the person added.

Marx has been working for Samlyn since its foundation in 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile, as a healthcare products sector head.

With over $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, Samlyn was founded by Robert Pohly, a veteran at SAC Capital Advisors, Steven Cohen's previous firm which was renamed Point72.

Point72 manages roughly $37 billion in assets.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York)