Poilievre promises a military base in Iqaluit, would cut foreign aid to pay for it

OTTAWA — A Conservative government would build a permanent military base in Nunavut and pay for it by "dramatically cutting" Canada's foreign aid budget, party leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday in Iqaluit.

Speaking at a press conference, Poilievre said CFB Iqaluit would serve as a base for Royal Canadian Air Force operations in the Arctic and for search and rescue missions. He said the base would be operational within two years of his Conservatives being elected to government.

"One hundred per cent of the cost of the base will come from the foreign aid budget," he said. "In fact, today's announcement will actually reduce the deficit because I plan to cut foreign aid more than the full cost of the announcement that I've made today."

According to a parliamentary report tabled last year, Canada spent $15.5 billion on foreign aid in the 2022-23 fiscal year. That included international assistance in conflict zones like Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, along with Canada's response to large-scale climate disasters.

Poilievre criticized foreign aid spending, saying much of it goes to "dictators, terrorists and global bureaucracies."

"We've got our own problems at home. We have our own backyard to protect," he said.

When asked what the Conservative leader meant by his reference to "dictators" and "terrorists," Sebastian Skamski, Poilievre's spokesperson, pointed to a speech Poilievre gave to the Conservative caucus in January 2024.

In that speech, Poilievre criticized the government for helping to fund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Multiple countries, including Canada, paused funding for UNRWA last year in response to claims that some of the agencies' employees took part in the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Last year, UNRWA investigated 19 staff members after claims were raised about their alleged connections to Hamas. In August 2024, UNRWA said that while the allegations against 10 of the staff members could not be substantiated, it was terminating the employment of nine of the employees because evidence suggested they "may have been involved" in the Oct. 7 attack.

The Canadian government gave UNRWA $39 million in 2023. It restored its 2024 payments after seeing an interim report looking into the allegations about alleged UNRWA ties to Hamas.

Poilievre did not offer a concrete estimate of the total size of his proposed "massive" cut to the foreign aid budget.

