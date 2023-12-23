PNM Resources' (NYSE:PNM) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.3875

The board of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.3875 on the 16th of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

PNM Resources' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 74.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 52% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

PNM Resources Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.66 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.55. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.9% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that PNM Resources has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Our Thoughts On PNM Resources' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think PNM Resources' payments are rock solid. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for PNM Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

