PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Year-End ...

PNC's businesses, particularly in expansion markets, are performing exceptionally well, with record revenue in noninterest income and significant growth in consumer DDA and brokerage revenue.

PNC maintained expense discipline, delivering positive operating leverage and increasing tangible book value per share by 12% compared to the previous year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc ( NYSE:PNC ) reported a solid fourth quarter and a strong year, with full-year earnings of $6 billion or $13.74 per share.

The office CRE portfolio continues to face stress, with expectations of additional charge-offs due to challenges in the sector.

The yield on total loans decreased by 26 basis points to 5.87% in the fourth quarter, primarily due to lower short-term rates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are PNC's expectations for industry deposit growth in 2025, and how does PNC plan to gain market share in retail deposits? A: Robert Reilly, CFO, stated that PNC expects industry deposits to grow slightly by 1% to 2% over the year, with some seasonality in commercial deposits. PNC's organic efforts in expansion markets are progressing well, and the growth in consumer DDA accounts bodes well for gaining market share.

Q: Can you elaborate on the net interest income (NII) guidance for 2025 and the factors influencing it? A: Reilly explained that the NII guidance is conservative, assuming stable average loans for the year. The decline in the first quarter is primarily due to fewer days and seasonal commercial deposit fluctuations. The fixed-rate asset repricing will continue throughout 2025, contributing to the NII growth.

Q: How does PNC view loan demand and growth in light of the current economic environment? A: CEO William Demchak noted that while there are indications for increased utilization, PNC remains conservative in its loan growth forecasts due to ongoing uncertainties. The company is focused on client growth and maintaining flexibility without relying on loan growth to meet its financial targets.

Q: What are the main drivers of the 5% fee income growth outlook for 2025? A: Reilly highlighted that asset management, capital markets, and advisory services are expected to grow mid-single to high-single digits. Card and treasury management fees are also projected to increase, while mortgage revenue is expected to decline by approximately 10%.

Q: How is PNC managing its liquidity and capital levels, and what are the plans for share buybacks in 2025? A: Reilly mentioned that PNC maintains strong liquidity and capital flexibility, with a CET1 ratio of 10.5%. The company plans to continue share buybacks at the current pace of $100 million to $200 million per quarter, which is sustainable even with potential loan growth.

