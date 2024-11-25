Is Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) the Best Renewable Energy Penny Stock to Invest In Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Renewable Energy Penny Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stands against the other renewable energy penny stocks.

On November 11, the Financial Times reported that the U.S. clean energy industry faces a significant setback following Donald Trump’s election victory. The article highlights that several developers have halted projects, and investors are selling shares due to uncertainties about policy direction and federal funding under the incoming Trump administration. According to Mike Carr, president of Solar Energy Manufacturers for America, approximately half a dozen clean energy projects are awaiting policy certainty before proceeding.

Trump’s election, combined with the prospect of a Republican-controlled Congress, has led to a sharp decline in renewable energy stocks. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF dropped 7% after the election. Additionally, short sellers of renewable energy stocks reportedly profited over $1 billion in the aftermath.

Despite the turbulence, some industry leaders and analysts remain cautiously optimistic, suggesting that the economic case for renewable projects could persist under a Trump administration. They also believe that existing tax credits for power generation and manufacturing may remain intact. However, they warn that sectors such as offshore wind and electric vehicles may face significant challenges. Trump has pledged to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, a major driver of U.S. clean energy investment, and vowed to expand oil and gas production while halting offshore wind projects and EV mandates.

Biden’s target to reduce emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030 is at risk under a second Trump term. Such a shift could result in an additional 500 million tonnes of carbon emissions in the energy sector by the end of the decade.

US Renewable Energy Sector Continues to Grow, Despite Challenges

While uncertainties loom over the renewable energy sector, the industry continues to demonstrate resilience. According to a report by Rhodium Group, a New York-based research institute, the renewable energy and transportation investment in the United States has continued to break records, reaching a new high of $71 billion in the third quarter of 2024. This marks a 12% increase from the same period in 2023 and a nearly unbroken quarter-on-quarter growth trend over the past three years.

The report highlights that renewable investment accounted for 5% of total US private investment in structures, equipment, and durable consumer goods, up from 4.5% in the third quarter of 2023. Retail investment was a major driver of this growth, increasing by 9% relative to the previous quarter, largely due to a surge in zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales. However, investment in renewable technology manufacturing remained flat quarter-on-quarter, while investment in deploying technology to decarbonize energy and industrial production slipped 7% quarter-on-quarter.

