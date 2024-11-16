Are plenum AG's (FRA:PLEK) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?
It is hard to get excited after looking at plenum's (FRA:PLEK) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.5% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study plenum's ROE in this article.
ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for plenum is:
11% = €653k ÷ €5.8m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.11 in profit.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.
A Side By Side comparison of plenum's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE
At first glance, plenum seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why plenum saw little to no growth in the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that plenum's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 7.6% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if plenum is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.
Is plenum Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 50% (implying that the company keeps 50% of its income) over the last three years, plenum has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.
In addition, plenum only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.
Summary
On the whole, we do feel that plenum has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on plenum and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.
