Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Revolver Resources Holdings Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd's (ASX:RRR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Revolver Resources Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Brian MacDonald bought AU$250k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.13 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.09). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Revolver Resources Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:RRR Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2023

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Revolver Resources Holdings insiders have about 2.5% of the stock, worth approximately AU$580k. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Revolver Resources Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Revolver Resources Holdings insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Revolver Resources Holdings (including 3 which don't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

